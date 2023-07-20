2023 MAC Football Kickoff: Candid chats with Central Michigan Football

DETROIT-- Thursday, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) hosted each team’s head coach and two select players for the MAC Football Kickoff media event.

Joining CMU Head Coach Jim McElwain was Offensive Lineman Deiyantei Powell-Woods, and defensive back Trey Jones, two vital members of the CMU squad that were part of McElwain’s first recruiting class in Mount Pleasant.

“We were sitting there visiting about their time at Central Michigan and how fast the time flies. But for me personally, just seeing two guys grow up like they have and become true leaders, it’s been fantastic,” the head coach said of the pair.

Advertisement

Powell-Woods and Jones were some of the few wearing colors up on the Fox Theatre stage Thursday afternoon. Powell-Woods sported a Maroon sports coat with his matching division championship ring. Jones felt dapper in a pink and maroon plaid suit, picked out by his mother.

“I wanna borrow it,” the head coach laughed.

The MAC players seemed to have two full media days that were just as fun as their outfits. Wednesday night, the players were able to bond over games of laser tag.

“We went 5-1. So we won one, lost one, and then we went four straight. Dude. I’m talking about some sharp shooters like, we got ‘em,” Powell-Woods said.

Advertisement

The toughness, even in the off-season, is likely music to their head coach’s ears as the Chippewas look to bounce back from a 4-8 2022 season.

“When you go back and evaluate such a bad season that we had, I think we were able to kind of look at it and say, look, when we’re successful, and it’s not just when I was there, it’s Central Michigan University- when they’re successful, they’re physical upfront. No matter what it is, they’re gonna come out and hit you on either side of the ball and that’s something we gotta get back to,” McElwain said.

McElwain has already made it clear to his squad that physicality will be a part of their identity this coming season.

“We like to be physical offensively, we like to be physical, and in practice we are physical. Coach McElwain really preaches physicality. That’s a big thing we want to be this year,” Jones said. “I think his identity is big for the program. You know, Coach McElwain. Him being the coach, the amazing coach that he is, we all really look up to him to help lead us and give us that blueprint to be successful during the season.”