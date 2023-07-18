16th Annual Indian River Kayak Bicycle Biathlon will take place on Sunday July 23rd

The Indian River Biathlon is a kayak bike biathlon falls on the 3rd Sunday of July each year, falling on July 23rd this year. The race is held in conjunction with the Indian River Summerfest. The race begins at 9 A.M. at DeVoe Public Beach in Indian River.

Participants will kayak 2.24 miles on the historic Inland Waterway. Then will end with 11.68 miles of bicycling on the scenic North Central State Trail.

Over the sixteen years the course has stayed the exact same which, the Executive Director of Top of Michigan Trails, Brent Bolin says is something that they want to continue. “The founder and, longtime race director, Jess Miller was sort of stepping down over the past year and handing it off to us, the one feedback we heard from everybody is, don’t change the course.” Bolin added, “Records from the first year and records from the 16th year, are still comparable so, people really like that aspect and a lot of people come out and really race against themselves.”

Bolin said that this biathlon is one of a kind, being kayaking and bicycling. “As far as I know, we’re the only person doing this kind of event or we’re the only entity doing this type of kayak bike biathlon, certainly in the state of Michigan and we think it’s a really unique opportunity.

The biathlon is capped at 100 participants, one of those participants, Rachel Bakker who is doing it for the 3rd time said that the race is something she will continue to do. “My friends and neighbors have been participating in this for years, and a few years ago I decided I was going to try it myself because it looked really fun and exciting. Bakker added that she likes one aspect more than the other, “The kayaking is pretty hard, so I’m usually pretty happy when I’m finished with that and my favorite part is biking.”

Here is a link to more details about the event.