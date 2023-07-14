Pit Spitters bludgeon Kokomo to earn series split

TRAVERSE CITY - After playing in four straight one-run games, the Traverse City Pit Spitters brought their offense to bear on Friday night, as they raced past the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 15-5.

Traverse City got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by Evan Orzech.

Kokomo responded with an sacrifice fly in the top of the third to tie the game up at 1-1.

The Pit Spitters then broke things open in the bottom of the third inning, loading the bases with no outs for Alec Atkinson, who blooped a single to shallow right field to score a run to make it 2-1. After a strikeout, Parker Brosius came to the plate and clubbed a double to the left field corner that cleared the bases. After another base hit to two men on again, Orzech came to the plate again and delivered the big blow of the game, a 3-run home run to right field that made it 8-1 in favor of Traverse City.

Aren Gustafson was solid on the mound for Traverse City to improve to 4-0 on the season. He allowed three runs over seven innings of work, striking out four while walking just one.

After finishing 3-3 on their 6-game homestand, the Pit Spitters hit the road on Saturday to play Madison in a cross-divisional weekend series.