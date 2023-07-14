Mannelly’s heroics deliver walk-off win for the Pit Spitters

TRAVERSE CITY - Andrew Mannelly came through in the clutch, lacing a game-winning RBI single into the left center field gap with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to break a 2-2 tie and send the Traverse City Pit Spitters to a 3-2 win over Kokomo on Thursday night.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Traverse City. Earlier in the day, the Pit Spitters lost the first game of the day-night doubleheader to the Jackrabbits, 6-5.

In the nightcap on Thursday, Kokomo got on the board first in the top of the first on an RBI triple by Camden Hayslip.

Traverse City responded in the bottom of the third inning, scoring a pair of runs on an double into the gap by Jack Crighton that plated Tyler Minnick and Mannelly.

The Jackrabbits came right back and tied the game up at 2-2 with an RBI single from Vincent Temesvary in the top half of the fourth inning.

The game stayed tied until Mannelly’s heroics in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Jake Michel pitched well for Traverse City, allowing just two runs over 5.1 innings, striking out five. Hayden Jatczak came on and was outstanding out of the Pit Spitters bullpen, pitching the final 3.2 innings, and earning the victory by only allowing one hit and no runs, while recording five strikeouts.

The Pit Spitters and Jackrabbits wrap up their 4-game series on Friday night in Traverse City.