Lake City star basketball player Alie Bisballe commits to Wisconsin

LAKE CITY- Six-foot-four Alie Bisballe committed to the University of Wisconsin earlier this week. She was a key part of the Lake City team that finished with a 24-2 record this past season. The Trojans won a district championship but fell in the regional finals.

Bisballe said that when she visited the university she felt at home.

“Everything just felt right, like when I first met the coaching staff in person, like they just gave off such positive energy and it was like a family atmosphere for sure.”

Bisballe had offers from multiple other schools all around the country, but chose Wisconsin.

“I just felt like, you know, when, you know, and like, it just has to feel right. And that was what Wisconsin felt like.”

For Alie, playing college basketball is a dream come true, but she knows that the Big 10 will be a challenge.

“I feel like it’s gonna be such a great experience like, Just being at the highest level that you can go. But definitely getting stronger in the weight room and just practicing my skills and stuff like that will help me.”

She said that the past years have been great, and she’s learned a lot.

“It’s been a journey for sure, and everyone’s just, everything has like shaped me to who I am today, and I just couldn’t thank everyone enough.”

Alie and the rest of the Lake City girl’s basketball team are looking to make it all the way to the state championship this year.



