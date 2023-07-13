Will Preston wins the 45th Michigan Junior State Amateur Championship

KEWADIN- Grand Rapids native and high school student Will Preston took home some hardware Thursday after beating Connor Fox. Preston was the 16 seed in the tournament, he took down the number one seed in the round of 16, and multiple top 10 seeds on his way to capturing the title.

Preston said that throughout the tournament he stayed focused.

“I made some key putts, made several birdies and I just stayed steady through the grind,” Preston said. “All through the week I made minimal bogeys and in match play that is always beneficial. To beat you, they have to make more birdies.”

Preston played 72 holes of golf the past two days but was locked in from the start.

“I broke through pretty quick. It feels good to get through the grind and win in the end. It’s a lot of golf in four days and in match play you never know what is going to happen.”

It was Preston’s first Michigan state championship win.

The runner up, Connor Fox had to play even more golf than Preston having multiple of his matches earlier in the tournament go to playoffs.

“I’m pretty happy to make it as far as I did, especially because I had to play extra holes in my first couple of matches, Will just played better than me. He made birdies and I wasn’t hitting my wedges close enough.”

Both players are still in high school.