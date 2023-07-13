Seven Pit Spitters named to Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star team

TRAVERSE CITY - The host Traverse City Pit Spitters will be well-represented at the Great Lakes All-Star Game later this month, as the first half champions had seven players selected to play on the East Division team.

In addition to the seven players, Pit Spitters’ manager Josh Rebandt will also be in the East Division dugout for the two-day event, which takes place at Turtle Creek Stadium on July 24th and 25th.

The seven named all-stars from Traverse City are: catcher Tyler Minnick, first baseman Colin Summerhill, third baseman Glenn Miller, outfielder Parker Brosius, and pitchers Nick Powers, Mitch White and Ethan Foley.

Minnick has handled one of the best pitching rotations in the league so far this season, appearing in 31 of the Pit Spitters’ 45 games, while also hitting .219 and driving in 14 runs at the plate.

Summerhill is batting .270 on the season, and is second on the team with 28 RBI.

Miller leads the team in RBI with 34 (tied for 6th-most in the Northwoods League), while also tied with Summerhill for the team lead in doubles with 10.

Brosius is Traverse City’s leading hitter, posting a stellar .327 batting average through 41 of the team’s first 45 contests. He also leads Traverse City in runs scored (36), On Base Percentage (.448) and stolen bases (23).

Powers and Foley have been the two pillars at the top of the Traverse City rotation so far this summer, with each making seven starts. Powers has a 3-2 record with a 2.48 ERA (third-best among eligible pitchers in the Northwoods League) and a 30/9 K/BB ratio over 36.1 innings of work. Foley is just 1-2 on the season with a 3.13 ERA, but has racked up a 26/8 K/BB ratio while tossing 37.1 innings.

White, meanwhile, has been nearly unhittable out of the Pit Spitters’ bullpen. He leads the team with a 0.47 ERA over 19.1 innings of work, recording four saves and a 26/5 K/BB rate while holding opposing hitters to just a .174 batting average.

Monday, July 24th will be the All-Star Game Home Run Challenge at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City. The actual All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 25th.