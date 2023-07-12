45th Junior State Amateur is heading into final day

KEWADIN- The 45th Junior State Amateur had its round of 16 and quarterfinals today, the match play event which mean that rather than players trying to get the lowest score, it is a bracket with players facing off against each other. Each hole is up for grabs and there were upsets all over the place.

Will Preston, the 16th seed going into the tournament upset the number one seed in the round of 16 and then took down the ninth seed in the quarterfinals. He said that hole 17, which he won to put him in the semifinals was different than it was previously.

“It was 100 yards playing downhill 20 yards it was a really short hole put it 20 feet and just knew it was breaking right to left and it just kinda ended up dropping in so that was a great feeling.”

Advertisement

Another player, Christian Morneau, was the three seed going into the tournament and he had a great day on the course.

“I would say I drove it well for the most part a couple puts could’ve dropped, got an unfortunate break where I lost a hole because I got a penalty where I won the hole, but it was a little setback so had to regroup from that, but played pretty well today.

Morneau’s match in the quarterfinals went into a playoff where he ended up winning on a chip in.

“Yea it was a little stressful I’ve chipped in like 3 times this week, so I felt confident about it, but wasn’t feeling good about the putt, so lucky it went in.”

Ferris State verbal commit, McCoy Biagoli, made the quarterfinals, but bowed out. He said that he was excited to be committed there.