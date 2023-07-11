Rogers City returns historic boys basketball trophy back to campus

ROGERS CITY- A trophy from the 1939 Rogers City basketball team has made it’s way back to Rogers City High School after years of work. The Rogers City boys basketball team were runners up in the 1939 state championship, it is still to this day the furthest that the Huron’s have made it. The team was undefeated and even knocked out former Michigan governor William Milliken’s Traverse City Team.

The trophy had been at Rogers City previously, but with no names on it, so one local, Harold Newhouse, whose father played on the team decided to take it into his own hands to do something special with it. He said it was sitting on his parent’s kitchen table, so he decided to get the names of all the players, and the score so he could put a plack on it, so it would be remembered forever.

“A lot of people gave cash to get this case made. So, it’s, it’s been like a 10-year period and I, I can’t wait to give this back this beautiful trophy back to the school.”

He added that the trophy meant s much to him that he would give it special treatment.

“This trophy means so much that I’m going to be wearing white gloves because it’s a tribute to my father and the many great athletes that played almost, 90 years ago. And it was an unsung thing here that the trophy was never filled out in 1939 for almost 80 years.”

Newhouse said that he saw the trophy when at Rogers City for his daughters’ game.

" I had 45 minutes to wait, and I ended up going through the trophy cases here, and I saw 1939 trophy, and I’d saw that when I was in seventh grade. My dad showed it to me, he pushed it in my face. He says, here’s a team.”

The Rogers City team in 1939 took down larger schools such as Petoskey, Alpena, and Mount Pleasant.

The Athletic Director, Karl Grambau, said that he’s happy the trophy is back.

“Harold checks out the history of our sports programs, so it means a lot to him and to our community, we really appreciate it, it’s going in a good spot right now so it’s good for our community.”