A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort hosts 45th Michigan Junior State Amateur

KEWADIN-- 84 of Michigan’s best 18-and-under boys golfers hit the links on Monday on A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort’s Sundance course for the 45th Michigan Junior State Amateur.

That 84 boys would be dwindled to 32 by the end of the day. As the state’s best played 36 holes of stroke play to determine a medalist and top seed to lead the low-scoring 32 into match play beginning on Tuesday.

“You’re going to see golfers who are trying to go to big time college programs,” tournament director Alex Clark said.

Advertisement

So far, the boys are loving the conditions out on the Sundance course.

“It’s a little burnt out, but that’s what they like, firm and fast. It’s a different than what they’ve been playing on throughout the rest of the state. It’s definitely a challenge, you’ll see some low scores out there,” Clark said.

The top 32 will tee off Tuesday for the first round. The second round and quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday with the semifinals and championship rounds being hosted Thursday.

Keep up with the Amateur here.