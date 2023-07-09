Twelve-year-old, Andrew Bauer hits hole-in-one in his first round at Lakewood on the Green Golf Course

CADILLAC- Spending the 4th of July weekend with his grandfather in Cadillac, twelve-year-old Andrew Bauer went out to play a round. Bauer is from Ludington, and it was his first time ever playing at Lakewood on the Green, he was just expecting it to be a normal day out on the course.

““I’ve never golfed here, and this is one of my first times golfing really, we thought we were just going to have some fun golf around, see what happened, then when hole 17 came around I thought it was going in the water at first.”

Andrew’s grandfather Ron Gwizdala was helping him out with his swing on the round, he never expected anything like that to happen.

“Andrew got up on the tee box. And he was getting ready to hit and then I moved him just a little bit to align him. And he was asking for help during round a little bit making sure because he was tending to hook the ball a little bit. So he hit the ball landed down here just passed the cart path rolled up on the green, got on the Green, I was like Oh, go go go. Like, oh, it went in!”

The shot left even left Gwizdala emotional.

“I was weld up crying for probably a couple hours, well couple days, to hit a lone in one like that, I’ve never witnessed one you know.”

As for Andrew’s reaction it was just as you’d expect.

“I was in shock I fell over right here actually; I was just stunned, it was amazing.”

Andrew wasn’t even using his clubs, because he was unsure if he would even golf that weekend.

“It’s a 5-wood it’s my grandmas club actually.”

Bauer got his name up on the Lakewood Aces wall and almost got another hole in one just a couple days later.

Andrew Bauer hits a hole-in-one

“To hit 2 hole-in-one’s in 2 days is pretty amazing especially on the same hole that’ve been very rare, would’ve been very surprising.”







