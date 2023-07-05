Great Lakes Equestrian Festival marks peak of summer for Traverse City Horse Shows

WILLIAMSBURG-- Traverse City Horse Shows kicked off their six-week Great Lakes Equestrian Festival (GLEF) circuit on Wednesday.

“It’s grown from a four-week event to now six weeks as part of the 13 weeks that we offer throughout the whole summer. And the level of competition as well as the number of competitors just continues to rise. So, we’re just excited to invite the community to come out and take part in o something very unique for Northern Michigan, but really for the world,” Marketing and Communications Manager of Traverse City Horse Shows, Gary Howe said.

The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival truly marks the peak of summer for Traverse City Horse Shows as they go from boarding about 800 horses to 2,000.

In the next six weeks, Flintfields Horse Park will host Olympic-level riders with multiple 5-star weeks, making traverse city a must on any serious equestrian’s to-do list.

“Absolutely love it. Every year, there’s something different that they’ve made improvements on. There’s nothing better than the Turtle Creek ring here. But the rest of the show grounds have really stepped up every year. So, the flooding is great. Now the FEI, which is like where the international horse stables are, are permanent stabling. It’s absolutely perfect. So, it’s a great place to be for the summer,” equestrian Jacob Pope said. “They have world renowned course designers coming here every week. So, it’s really incredible, both with the jump design itself, which you see new jumps every week, paired with the course designers that are really top notch, it makes for great competition.”

Pope has been riding practically his whole life, and this will be his 7th summer season at Traverse City Horse Shows. It wasn’t until last year that he took home a coveted Grand Prix win. He was the first double-clear effort of the day clocking in at 38.73 seconds in the final day of the CSI3 Grand Prix.

“It’s always been a goal to win a Grand Prix period, let alone in a place like this. So, I mean, I don’t even know how to describe the feeling. I mean, it’s like your whole life goal coming to life. It was really a dream come true for me to be able to have my first Grand Prix win here in Traverse City,” he said.

Entry to the Traverse City Horse Shows is free most Wednesdays through Saturdays. On Grand Prix days, gate fees are $15 and 100% of gate fees are given back to Northern Michigan charities. TCHS alternates charities each week.

Tickets for GLEF can be found here.