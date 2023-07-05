Ferris State Alumni, Ayanna Buckley, takes home USWFL Championship as member of the Detroit Prowl

DETRIOT- Ayanna Buckley, a graduate from Ferris State University in 2018 was a part of the United States Women’s Football League championship winning Detroit Prowl this past weekend. Buckley is a defensive end and tight end for the Prowl as well as a member of the USWFL all-star game.

Buckley said that her joining the Prowl, was something she never expected.

“I coached volleyball, I was at a club tournament. And I was leaving from our tournament to go home. It’s funny, they call me the bathroom recruit. A lady approached me and they had a table set up. And I’m assuming she’s like, you look kind of tall and athletic. So, she walked up to me, and told me, they were a first-year team, she’s like, Yeah, we have a combine in 30 minutes.”

That combine went well as Buckley was a significant contributor to the Prowl, landing her on the all-star team. She said that when she first started there wasn’t enough people on the roster for a full team.

“We were a first year program, the coaches had a vision. And we started with, I don’t know, maybe nine or 10 Girls, you need 11 to play. So the beginning of the season was, a struggle, I played my first football game with, I think we took 12 People in the rain, it was a big mud bowl.”

Even though the team started without a full team they ended the season with a trophy, a special moment for Buckley.

“That was the first big like National Championship I won.”

Ayanna Buckley with Prowl honorary teammate, Paige

Buckley in her time at Ferris State earned American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America honors for the Bulldogs as a senior in 2017, she compiled 1,059 kills along with 297 blocks, 233 digs and 43 aces during her FSU volleyball career from 2014-17. She played in 130 total matches for the Bulldogs and was a 2017 AVCA All-Midwest Region First Team honoree. She also played flag football and was a big football fan her whole life.

“If you know me, I love football, like, in the dorms every Sunday, I’ll be watching football doing my homework. Ferris State Football’s number one fan, I love football. And I’ve always wanted to play, So when I played flag, I kind of thought that was it. I told people all the time, like that was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. And then this (playing for the Detroit Prowl) happened. I’m like, this is the funniest thing I’ve ever done.”











