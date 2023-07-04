Lomas Brown points to Detroit Lion’s leadership for creating a winning culture

GRAND RAPIDS - The Detroit Lions are about four weeks away from getting back together for training camp to kickoff the 2023 season.

There is a lot of optimism around the team based on their 8-2 finish last season. And former Lion Offensive Line Great Lomas Brown was recently in Grand Rapids, making an appearance at a West Michigan Whitecaps game where 9&10′s Greg Miller was able to ask him about the biggest ingredient in the Lions’ turnaround.

Brown pointed to Detroit’s leadership in place for creating a winning culture around the club.

“People talk about it, and they think that’s underrated, but it really isn’t. You have to build a great culture,” said Brown. “Upstairs and downstairs in your locker room. I think you see that with Dan Campbell. You see that with Brad Holmes and the type of players that they’re bringing in.”

Brown hopes that this year’s team can change Detroit’s anemic playoff history by getting their first playoff victory since he was on the team in 1991.