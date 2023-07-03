National Cherry Festival’s Bayside Beach Volleyball Tournament sees success in rebranding focus to youth

TRAVERSE CITY-- The National Cherry Festival’s Bayside Youth Beach Volleyball Tournament was in full swing early Monday morning.

This was the festival’s first year hosting a youth-focused tournament on the Monday of the festival. In the past, they had run the youth tournament on Thursday, days out from the adult tournaments held on Saturday and Sunday.

“The feedbacks been really positive,” event director Rick Wierman said. “Of course, adding this third day, being a youth tournament really depends on the parents, the coaches, these are AAU girls, from one of our local organizations. Northshore volleyball was a real driver in getting this tournament off the ground. And the catalyst for that was last year, we had lower numbers because we were coming off the pandemic, and it was a first year back. And so, we had to bring in some girls who are playing a little bit above their head, but they did really well. And as a result of their hard work, we decided that we needed to put something together for them.”

The youngest athlete in Monday’s 18 and under youth tournament was 11 years old. The move to Monday was a proven success for the Bayside tournament as there were 40 youth teams competing.

Wierman and co-director, Mark Wagnor, were thrilled with the amount of talent out of the youth tournament.

“I’ve been playing volleyball since I was in my early 20s. And as we all do, we kind of aged out and it’s time to now start giving back,” Wierman said.

“These are much better players than we are at this point, and we just keep going forward for next generation,” Wagnor added.

