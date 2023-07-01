Norte Youth Cycling hosts 5th annual National Cherry Festival balance bike race

TRAVERSE CITY-- Saturday morning, Norte Youth Cycling hosted their 5th annual balance bike race in partnership with the National Cherry Festival. Over 150 kids ages 2-5 were estimated to have participated in this year’s race.

“It’s absolutely incredible. So learning to ride a balanced bike and then transitioning smoothly to riding a bike without training wheels. So a pedal bike is likely one of the most rewarding milestones of a childhood... As you can imagine it’s going to be absolutely delightful,” Norte Executive Director Jill Sill said.

Norte is the only cycle club in the region offering balance bike classes at the moment. They are currently offering classes on Wednesday and Saturday mornings at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. They are free of charge and they have bikes and helmets available to borrow.

“We know that children that move early and often are more likely to be physically active later in life. And cycling is really enjoyable. So we want to make sure that a child’s first introduction to cycling is positive,” the executive director said. “Balance bikes, you can see, do not have pedals. It relies just on the riders feet to propel them forward. But it also requires the rider to gain their own sense of balance without relying on training wheels.”

Norte Youth Cycling also offers adaptive bike classes for those with various physical disabilities. More on the organization and their clubs and camps can be found here.



