Beal City’s Brad Antcliff takes home the Overall Coach of the Year Award.

Brian Antcliff is the Overall Coach of the Year

BEAL CITY- Brad Antcliff has won the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Overall Coach of the Year Award. Antcliff led his team to a division 4 state championship this year, the 5th in school history and 3rd with Antcliff at the helm.

He was in his first year back on the bench with the team, after taking six seasons off to coach his daughters on the Beal City softball team.

Coach Antcliff had this to say, after the Aggies took home the state championship this year.

“Because there’s an expectation, and I love that there’s an expectation here. It puts a lot of pressure on us. But the kids persevered through it and they did a great job.”

Beal City finished the year with a 31-8 overall record and will look to repeat as state champions’ next season.