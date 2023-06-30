TC West Alum Anika Dy focusing on academics instead of pursuing professional golf career

THOMPSONVILLE - Traverse City West Alum, and 2019 Michigan Women’s Open champion Anika Dy was back in northern Michigan earlier this week competing in the 2023 Michigan Women’s Open. She finished tied for fourth place at 6-under par, earning low amateur honors.

And with her senior season at the University of Michigan in the rearview mirror, it was natural to wonder if she would soon turn professional and seek to make it to the LPGA Tour.

When asked after Wednesday’s final round what her future held, and if she discussed going pro with some of her competitors at Crystal Mountain, Dy asserted that her focus is instead on academics. Dy studied Movement Science at the University of Michigan and will now be heading to graduate school to continue her education.

“Everyone has a bit of a different answer, and everyone’s on a bit of a different journey, but for me personally, I have a lot of school left, so I don’t think I can do both,” said Dy. “For them [the professional players], I’m happy for them, and some part of me wishes I would do it, but I’ve chosen to go more just amateur stuff and finish out grad school. But, I’ll play in the Michigan Am, and try for the US Am, but that’s about it for golf for me, just all of the the amateur stuff.”

Dy earned an Academic All Big Ten Team selection in 2023, the third of her career. She was part of a Wolverine Women’s Golf team that won their first-ever Big Ten Championship in 2022, along with earning three NCAA Tournament Regional invitations, and a pair of NCAA Finals appearances.