Bullock Creek, Ogemaw Heights, St. Louis, and Standish-Sterling high schools will be joining the Jack Pine Conference in the 2024-25 school year.

The existing school members of the Jack Pine Conference are Gladwin, Beaverton, Farwell, Clare, Harrison, Meridian, Shepherd, and Pinconning. The conference will be divided into two divisions, but still result in one conference champion.

The names of the divisions are yet to be determined with input being gathered by the new member schools.