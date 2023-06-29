Pit Spitters win the battle over the Battle Jacks; Continue to stay atop of the Great Lakes East standings

TRAVERSE CITY - The Pit Spitters topped the Battle Jacks 2-1 improving to 1.5 games ahead of the second place Rockford Rivets in the Great Lakes East standings. The Pit Spitters are looking to clinch a spot in the playoffs as they have two games remaining in the first half of the season.

Starting pitcher Carson Pitcher tossed 5.2 innings giving up no runs and striking out three. Evan Waters closed out the sixth inning with a strikeout and left two Battle Jacks in scoring position.

The Pit Spitters scored early with an Evan Orzech RBI double to make it 1-0 Traverse City through five innings. In the top of the seventh, Battle Creek tied the game up at one.

The tied ballgame did not last long with Orzech knocking a second double to drive home Devin Hukill in the bottom of the seventh.

Mitch White is credited with his first win after ending the top of the seventh with a ground out and pitching throughout the eighth. Aaron Forrest earns the save closing out the game in the ninth.

The Pit Spitters will hit the road to take on the Rockford Rivets.



