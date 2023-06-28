Valentina Haupt captures first ever professional win at Michigan Women’s Open

THOMPSONVILLE- Valentina Haupt came from four shots back to take home $7,000 and the trophy from the Michigan PGA Women’s Open on Wednesday afternoon. She shot nine-under overall, shooting a course-best for the tournament at seven-under (65) in her final round.

Haupt shot six-under on the front nine at Crystal Mountain Resort, putting her within striking distance of then-leader Jillian Hollis. She had an eagle on seven and Haupt said she could’ve had more.

“I made it from 123 yards, it was a really good shot, I lipped out on two for a hole in one, so it was close, then 7 went in, then I lipped out on 8 for another eagle. it was good it was a good day.”

Advertisement

At hole sixteen there were numerous players that had a chance to win it, but Haupt birdied holes sixteen and eighteen to pull away for the victory. Jessica Welch and Jillian Hollis finished tied for second with Jessica Welch at seven-under par. Hollis bogeyed two of her last three holes, with Welch having pars on all three.

Haupt was not checking the scores during her round and didn’t even know she had won until late.

“Made my last putt, it was a little louder than usual, so I figured it was going to be close, and when I turned in my scorecard, I looked at the leaderboard and saw my name up there so that was pretty cool.”

It was a special moment for Haupt, as she won her first ever tournament as a pro.

Advertisement

“The first tournament I played as a pro was here, and I was paired with Jessica (Porvasnik) and today I was paired with Jessica again,” she said. “I remember my first time here I was really nervous. She was so nice and played a really good round. I was like wow, this is impressive. So today it was like coming full circle. It was so much fun and so great to see how it worked out.”

Anika Dy of Traverse City, the former Crystal Mountain cart attendant who won the championship in 2019 and just finished her University of Michigan golf career, also shot 68 for 210. She finished as the low-scoring amateur at the Michigan Women’s Open and said that she enjoys playing at the Open.

“The competition keeps getting better every year, and its just like so fun to see all my friends, because a lot of my friends come here and its always a good time, and honestly it’s just more fun than anything.”





Advertisement



















