Detroit Red Wings make 9th and 17th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE - The Detroit Red Wings are bringing a center and defenseman to the motor city after the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 9th overall pick is two-way center Nate Danielson. Danielson comes from the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) and lead the team in goals (33), assists (45) and points (78) in 68 games. The 6-foot-2 Edmonton native racked up 150 points while playing in 140 WHL games.

The 17th overall pick is second-ranked international defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka out of Skelleftea Jr. (SWE). He recorded five points in 22 games, the most from a defenseman under the age of 18 in Sweden’s most elite professional league.