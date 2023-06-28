Detroit Lions Punter Jack Fox gives back to Hart football program with kicking camp

HART-- Lions punter Jack Fox hosted a kicking and punting camp at Hart High School on Wednesday afternoon.

The camp came as a favor to Hart head football coach Joe Tanis, who lets Fox use the field and weight room when he vacations on this side of the state.

“He’s been so nice to me. I just wanted to do something to give back to him. So here we are,” Fox said.

Advertisement

According to Tanis, the camp was the perfect thank-you.

“We created a lot of buzz, positive energy around the community and stuff so and that’s kind of what we were looking for, something so that he could give back. He asked if there’s something he could do so we said he could do a kicking camp and he was all on board with it,” Tanis recalled. “When he said yes to it, it didn’t surprise me because he’s very down to earth. Just a good dude. So we’re just really excited.”

The campers were able to spend three hours of quality time with the Pro Bowler. The student-athletes were already fans of Fox, and he walked away fans of theirs as well.

“Oh, they’re so nice. Every kid every kid was very thankful for me being here and just happy to be here and they also knew so much about Lions football... So it was really cool to hear their knowledge of of Lions football,” Fox said.

All proceeds from Wednesday’s kicking and punting camp went back into the Hart football program.