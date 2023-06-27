Hollis maintains one stroke lead going in to final day of Michigan PGA Women’s Open

Jillian Hollis, finishes atop the leaderboard for the second day in a row at the Michigan Women's Open

THOMPSONVILLE- Jillian Hollis had an up and down day but found her way atop the leader board for a 2nd straight day at the Michigan PGA Women’s Open at Crystal Mountain Resort. She finished the day at 6-under with eight birdies and regained her lead on the last hole of the day. She said having her group put on the clock for being behind on time on the back nine helped her.

“It’s always good for me to go at a faster pace. I was trying to be patient and tomorrow hopefully the pace is a little faster.” Said Hollis, “I love this golf course. The greens are awesome. The game has been trending up, so I’m feeling good.”

Jessica Welch, who was in a group with Hollis finished right behind her, at 5-under. Welch finished second last year and is happy to be back in the running.

“Always a bridesmaid, but feeling good, I’m excited. If you’re in that last group, it means you have a good chance. It’s my fourth time here and I would love to win the trophy.”

Last year’s winner, Sarah White put out the best round of anybody today, finishing 4-under to bring her to 2-under overall. She put together a great round, with an eagle on hole six.

“Hopefully I can do something like that again, I played kind of tired yesterday, but today I had some birdies and a lot of birdie chances. What will happen will happen. If its your turn to win, you win. I’m going to play as hard as I can and as well as I can. There’s great competition out here.”

Twelve players finished under par today.

The final round tees off starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with the leaders teeing off at 9:48.



