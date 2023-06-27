Detroit Red Wings release 2023-24 schedule, includes games in Sweden

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 98th season in the NHL on the road Thursday, Oct. 12 at the New Jersey Devils.

The team will see the puck drop at Little Ceasars Arena for the home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Oct. 14.

In November, the Red Wings will travel to Stockholm, Sweden to take part in the 2023 NHL Global Series. There they will play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Nov. 16 and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Nov. 17.

For the full schedule, click here.



