Central Michigan baseball hires Jake Sabol as the new skipper

MOUNT PLEASANT - Jake Sabol will be taking over as the Chippewa’s head baseball coach. The former Central Michigan University pitcher (2007-11) lead the Alma College and the Northwood University baseball programs prior to becoming CMU baseball’s 22nd coach.

According to a press release from Central Michigan Sabol stated, “I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to be the next head baseball coach at Central Michigan University. This place helped shape the direction of my life in such a positive way and it is imperative to me that I am able to give back and do that same thing for our current and future student-athletes here at CMU. The university’s commitment and the incredible alumni base of CMU baseball are both top notch and essential to the success of this program. That support will help us continue to build and maintain a championship-caliber experience for our players moving forward.”

The news comes after former CMU head baseball coach Jordan Bischel announced last week his departure from Mount Pleasant to take over at the University of Cincinnati. Bischel much like Sabol saw success as the coach of the NU baseball program before taking over at the Division I level.

Advertisement

In the time Sabol coached at Northwood (2018-23), he guided the team to three straight NCAA Division II regional appearances, two Great Midwest Athletic Conference titles and an overall 140-90-1 record.

In his collegiate days, Sabol capped off his senior year as the baseball program’s recipient of the Chippewa Award, given to a player who best represents the program. He put up a 4-2 MAC record and a 3.18 ERA. In 2011, Sabol was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and posted a 3.43 ERA in 13 games with the Gulf Coast League Tigers.

Sabol might be a familiar name to those who followed the former Frontier League Beach Bums based in Traverse City. He began playing for the Frontier League baseball team in 2012 and was named to the All-Star game in 2013. In his 30 appearances, Sabol pitched 147.2 innings, went 12-6 and posted a 2.86 ERA.



