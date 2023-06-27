Benzie Central’s Dan Wallington earns all-state honors as the team has one of the best years in their history

BENZONIA- The Benzie Central baseball team had a fantastic 2023 season; the Huskies went 22-16 winning a District Championship and an appearance in the Regional Championship game. Junior catcher Danny Wallington was the team’s lone all-state selection.

Wallington finished the season with a team high .478 batting average while driving in 35 runs and also scoring 30 runs himself. He also helped anchor the Huskies pitching staff this year with a 5-4 record including key victories against Traverse City St. Francis, Manistee and White Cloud in the state tournament.

Benzie Central's Dan Wallington, sliding into home plate. (Rick Sack)

Danny said he could’ve had a better year, if he could see for the whole season.

Advertisement

“It started at rough and about halfway through it got a lot better, I didn’t have contacts at the beginning of the year, and so I found a new prescription and I got a lot better. So, I was hitting the ball a lot more. It started at Kingsley then all of a sudden, we just started picking it up from there as well.”

What Danny could see was the support from people in the community.

“You’ll see a bunch of little kids by where I live, they’ll just recognize me they’ll just say hi when I’m driving by or something, after games they’ll be a stack of em, that’ll just talk to me it’s pretty cool.”

Benzie Central Head Baseball Coach, Rich Gottardo, says that the work Danny puts in after-hours is what makes him special.

Advertisement

“He’s here early every day for practice hitting, stays late you know me, or his dad will throw to him after practice, a couple guys stay after, and you know he’s always willing to stay out late get the extra swings get the extra work in bullpen sessions with some of the guys too.

The Benzie Central Huskies graduated seven seniors but hope to be back in the same position next year.







