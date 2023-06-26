Hollis holds 1-shot lead after first round of Michigan Women’s Open

Jillian Hollis made six birdies in her 5-under par round of 67 on Monday at the Michigan Women's Open.

THOMPSONVILLE - Despite a late night of driving down from the Upper Peninsula the night before and an early wake up call for the first tee time of the day, Jillian Hollis fired a 5-under par round of 67 to take the opening day lead at the 30th Michigan Women’s Open at Crystal Mountain Resort on Monday.

Hollis, along with some of her other competitors this week, competed in the Epson Tour’s event in Harris, Michigan over the weekend.

“Played well last week, and my game’s been trending, I’ve been hitting it a lot better and putting well, and just trying to put everything together,” said Hollis. “So, it was fun to go out there and do that today.”

A pair of experienced Michigan Women’s Open competitors sit one shot off the lead, with last year’s runner-up Jessica Welch, and last year’s fourth place finisher Sandra Angulo Minarro both carding first round 68s.

“I putted well. I made some good putts starting in the round,” said Minarro after her round. “So, that gave me a lot of momentum, and yeah, it was a good start. I’m really happy with my round today.”

Former champion, and Traverse City native, Anika Dy shot a 2-under par round of 70, without recording a single bogey to sit tied for seventh place.

Fifteen players are within five shots of the lead through the first 18 holes of the three-day 54-hole tournament.

The second round tees off starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, with the leaders teeing off shortly after noon.