Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard are 1st round picks in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN- Michigan’s standout guard duo of Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard were both selected in round one of the 2023 NBA draft. Howard was selected number 11 to the Orlando Magic and Bufkin was selected 14th overall to the Atlanta Hawks. Both players will be playing each other a lot in the league, with the Hawks and Magic being in the Southeast Division.

Howard being drafted number 11 means that he is a lottery pick. He stands six feet eight inches tall with a six-foot nine-inch wingspan. His long-range scoring is exceptional, he can hit threes from the logo, and create his own shot well. Howard was the second-highest scorer on the Wolverines this season with 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and two assists in 29 games.

Bufkin is a Grand Rapids native and a great playmaker who also shows tremendous defensive intensity. He is six feet four inches tall with a six-foot eight-inch wingspan. Bufkin’s growth from his freshman to his sophomore year led to a starting role, averaging 11 more points on the season. Bufkin averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists, and led the Wolverines in steals this year averaging just over one.

Advertisement

Both shot over 40% from the field this year, Bufkin shooting a stellar 48.2% and Howard shooting 41.4%. Bufkin and Howard were both over 35% 3-point shooters.

Jett Howard is Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howards son, Jett only played one season in Ann Arbor before declaring for the draft. Jett’s brother and Juwan’s other son Jace is still a member of Michigan’s roster.

Howard will join former Wolverine Franz Wagner on the Magic.



