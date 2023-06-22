Loons’ offense comes to life late in victory over Whitecaps

GRAND RAPIDS - Despite being stifled by West Michigan pitching through the first six innings of the game, the Midwest League East Division leading Great Lakes Loons offense exploded for eight runs over the final three innings, as they cruised to an 8-3 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps in game two of their 6-game series.

The win gives the Loons 44 so far in the first half of the season, three wins shy of tying a franchise record for most wins in a half season. Great Lakes has six games remaining in the first half of the 2023 season. They have already clinched the first half title, and a berth in the postseason.

On Wednesday night, West Michigan’s Troy Melton was solid, tossing five scoreless innings of two-hit ball, striking out four and lowering his ERA to 0.92. He was matched on the mound by Great Lakes’ Ronan Kopp, who pitched four innings without allowing a run while giving up just two hits and striking out four. Jerming Rosario pitched three innings of relief for the Loons to earn the victory.

Advertisement

The Whitecaps got on the board in the fifth inning when Austin Murr raced home on a wild pitch. West Michigan would double that lead in the sixth inning, when Eliezer Alfonzo launched a solo home run to right field.

Great Lakes responded in the seventh. Griffin Lockwood-Powell belted his sixth home run of the season to left field, a two-run home run that tied the game up. Great Lakes took the lead for good in the eighth inning, when Luis Yanel Diaz drove in Jake Vogel with a ground-rule double to right center field. Diaz would later come around to score on a wild pitch to make it a 4-2 game.

The Loons piled on in the ninth, plating four more runs. Lockwood-Powell and Chris Newell delivered RBI singles, and Yanel Diaz drove in two more runs with a single of his own. West Michigan would score a run in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little, too late.

Yanel Diaz finished the night going 3-for-5 with three RBI and run scored. Lockwood-Powell was 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Advertisement

Carlos Mendoza went 3-for-3 on the night for the Whitecaps with a run scored, while Alfonzo went 2-for-4 with the solo home run.

Great Lakes improves to 44-20 on the season, while West Michigan falls to 32-32.

The Loons will send Maddox Bruns to the hill on Thursday to matchup against Williander Moreno for the Whitecaps.