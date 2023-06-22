Detroit Red Wings announce their 8-game 2023 preseason schedule

DETRIOT- The Red Wings have announced their preseason schedule for the upcoming year. Their first game be at Little Ceasars Arena on September 26th against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Wings will play four teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals both home and away. They will finish out their preseason playing four games in five nights, ending at home against the Maple Leafs on October 7th.

Here is the full schedule:

September 26th vs Pittsburgh Penguins

September 28th at Washington Capitals

September 30th vs Washington Capitals

October 1st vs Chicago Blackhawks

October 3rd at Chicago Blackhawks

October 4th at Pittsburgh Penguins

October 6th at Toronto Maple Leafs

October 7th vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The dates for training camp and the regular season have yet to be announced.















