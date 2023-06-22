Detroit Pistons select Ausar Thompson with the 5th overall pick

BROOKLYN- The Pistons drafted Overtime Elite’s Ausar Thompson with the 5th pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Thompson is twenty years old standing six foot seven with a seven-foot wingspan, weighing 218 pounds. He averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Ausar was also second in the league averaging 6.1 assists per game. In the playoffs his numbers improved, averaging 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

His twin brother Amen was drafted the pick before him, to Houston. Both of them were on the same Overtime Elite team, the City Reapers. Overtime Elite is a professional league for players between the ages of 16 and 20 based in Atlanta.

In his two seasons with Overtime Elite Ausar Thompson was a 2-time Overtime Elite MVP & 2-time Finals MVP. He is an athletic wing with a lot of scoring potential, but an inconsistent jumper, which could improve with NBA training.

The Monty Williams era in Detroit begins with drafting someone that should have an instant impact on the defensive side of the ball, also making his athleticism felt all over the court.

This was the pistons third straight year drafting in the top 5. In 2022 they took Jaden Ivey with the 5th pick and in 2020 took Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick.