47 years in the making: Cadillac assistant football coach Pat Hinkle to be inducted into the MHSFCA Hall of Fame

CADILLAC-- Coaching runs in Pat Hinkle’s blood. His father, Jack, coached around the Flint-area, Ferris State University, and overseas. As for Pat, he began his coaching journey in 1974 in Big Rapids. He then moved onto Harper Woods Notre Dame, then to Mesick, where he spent over a decade from 1985-1998. He’s spent the last 22 years of his career with Cadillac, and he’s about to embark on his 23rd season with the program.

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association is inducting him into their Hall of Fame on Friday due to his great work with both the Mesick and Cadillac programs. As of now, Pat believes his all-time record stands around 230-199.

“I think I’m at 199 losses right now. So, the goal is to not hit 200,” he laughed.

No pressure for his 23rd Vikings squad. Luckily, his team loves him.

“Coach Hinkle and I have a little closer connection. My father played high school football. He was my dad’s head coach at Mesick High School, which is 20 miles up the road,” senior Charlie Howell said. “So, I mean, he’s been around for a long time. And when I’ve had him, all I’ve done is just love the guy. He’s amazing. He knows this stuff. And there’s never a situation where he can’t tell me how to fix something or tweak something to be better.”

“Coach Hinkle adds that soft and gentle presence to the football team. He’s always a guy that you can go to if you need something softly explained to you. With all the intense stuff going on, it’s just always nice to have that presence. And that’s what he brings to the team,” junior Bailey Wade said.

Hinkle was nominated for the Hall of Fame thanks to former Vikings head coach Jim Webb, who coached the program from 1998-2014, and currently coaches at Petoskey High School. Together they helped lead the Vikings to the playoffs 10 times and earned four Big North Conference championships. But Hinkle doesn’t feel the association’s decision to induct him has anything to do with himself.

“It’s a “we” award. It’s not a “me” award. Because, you know, obviously, my family is a huge part of it. The Mesick community is a huge part of it, the Cadillac community is a huge part of it. All the players that I have been involved with, all the coaches that I’ve been involved with, it’s just so much bigger than what I am,” the assistant coach said.







