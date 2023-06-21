Former Red Wing Mike Vernon elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2023, Zetterberg and Osgood miss out

TORONTO- The Hockey Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 class, including former Red Wings goalie Mike Vernon, Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso, Caroline Ouellette, Pierre Turgeon, Ken Hitchcock, and Pierre Lacroix.

Vernon was the Red Wings goalie from 1994-97, winning one Stanley Cup as well as the Conn Smythe Award (NHL’s most valuable player in the playoffs), in his final season as a Red Wing. He has been eligible for Hall of Fame induction since 2005, with a career record of 385-273-92, with a 2.98 goals-against average and .890 save percentage.

Zetterberg was on the ballot for the 2nd year in a row, and he will have to wait another year for his chance to join Vernon. Zetterberg was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame earlier this year, but needed to appear on at least 14 of 18 votes on the ballot to make the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Another former Red Wings goalie, Chris Osgood, who backed up Vernon for the cup in 1997 missed out. Osgood went on to be the Wings starting goalie for their next Stanley Cup in 1998.