Thirty-one local baseball players earn All-State honors

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their All-State first and second teams after the conclusion of state finals weekend, and 31 local baseball standouts landed on the lists.
Below is a complete accounting of the local players selected to All-State teams across the four divisions.
DIVISION ONE
- Second Team - Reed Seabase, catcher, Traverse City Central
DIVISION TWO
- First Team - Lucas Mead, infielder, Gladwin
- Second Team - Ben Knuth, pitcher, Big Rapids
- Second Team - Maddox Woods, infielder, Shepherd
DIVISION THREE
- First Team - Dan Wallington, catcher, Benzie Central
- First Team - Aiden Spiegl, infielder, Charlevoix
- First Team - Max Hammond, pitcher, Reed City
- First Team - Xavier Allen, infielder, Reed City
- Second Team - Kade Olson, catcher, Central Montcalm
- Second Team - Bryce Johnson, pitcher, Charlevoix
- Second Team - Corbin Allen, outfielder, Grayling
- Second Team - Will Chye, infielder, Mason County Central
DIVISION FOUR
- First Team - Josh Wilson, infielder, Beal City
- First Team - Jack Fussman, outfielder, Beal City
- First Team - Donovan Blust, outfielder, Gaylord St. Mary
- First Team - A.J. Jones, pitcher, Hillman
- First Team - Connor Wallace, pitcher, Inland Lakes
- First Team - Colin Basinski, catcher, Johannesburg-Lewiston
- First Team - Joe McDonald, pitcher, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
- First Team - Connor Stempky, catcher, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
- First Team - Cam Peterson, infielder, Rudyard
- Second Team - Jake Gauthier, catcher, Beal City
- Second Team - Korbyn Russell, pitcher, East Jordan
- Second Team - Benji Allen, infielder, Glen Lake
- Second Team - Lars Huffman, pitcher, Mackinaw City
- Second Team - Caleb Linna, infielder, Mesick
- Second Team - Aiden Halliday, first baseman, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
- Second Team - Trenton Taratuta, infielder, Rogers City
- Second Team - Evan Fairbanks, first baseman, Rogers City
- Second Team - Jaymison Fleming, outfielder, Rogers City
- Second Team - Aiden Bickel, infielder, Rudyard