Baseball

Thirty-one local baseball players earn All-State honors

Greg Miller
06/20/2023 9:23 PM EDT

Beal City's Josh Wilson was one of 31 local baseball players selected to All-State teams

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their All-State first and second teams after the conclusion of state finals weekend, and 31 local baseball standouts landed on the lists.

Below is a complete accounting of the local players selected to All-State teams across the four divisions.

DIVISION ONE

  • Second Team - Reed Seabase, catcher, Traverse City Central

DIVISION TWO

  • First Team - Lucas Mead, infielder, Gladwin
  • Second Team - Ben Knuth, pitcher, Big Rapids
  • Second Team - Maddox Woods, infielder, Shepherd

DIVISION THREE

  • First Team - Dan Wallington, catcher, Benzie Central
  • First Team - Aiden Spiegl, infielder, Charlevoix
  • First Team - Max Hammond, pitcher, Reed City
  • First Team - Xavier Allen, infielder, Reed City
  • Second Team - Kade Olson, catcher, Central Montcalm
  • Second Team - Bryce Johnson, pitcher, Charlevoix
  • Second Team - Corbin Allen, outfielder, Grayling
  • Second Team - Will Chye, infielder, Mason County Central

DIVISION FOUR

  • First Team - Josh Wilson, infielder, Beal City
  • First Team - Jack Fussman, outfielder, Beal City
  • First Team - Donovan Blust, outfielder, Gaylord St. Mary
  • First Team - A.J. Jones, pitcher, Hillman
  • First Team - Connor Wallace, pitcher, Inland Lakes
  • First Team - Colin Basinski, catcher, Johannesburg-Lewiston
  • First Team - Joe McDonald, pitcher, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
  • First Team - Connor Stempky, catcher, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
  • First Team - Cam Peterson, infielder, Rudyard
  • Second Team - Jake Gauthier, catcher, Beal City
  • Second Team - Korbyn Russell, pitcher, East Jordan
  • Second Team - Benji Allen, infielder, Glen Lake
  • Second Team - Lars Huffman, pitcher, Mackinaw City
  • Second Team - Caleb Linna, infielder, Mesick
  • Second Team - Aiden Halliday, first baseman, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
  • Second Team - Trenton Taratuta, infielder, Rogers City
  • Second Team - Evan Fairbanks, first baseman, Rogers City
  • Second Team - Jaymison Fleming, outfielder, Rogers City
  • Second Team - Aiden Bickel, infielder, Rudyard


