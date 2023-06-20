Thirty-one local baseball players earn All-State honors

Beal City's Josh Wilson was one of 31 local baseball players selected to All-State teams

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their All-State first and second teams after the conclusion of state finals weekend, and 31 local baseball standouts landed on the lists.

Below is a complete accounting of the local players selected to All-State teams across the four divisions.

DIVISION ONE

Second Team - Reed Seabase, catcher, Traverse City Central

DIVISION TWO

First Team - Lucas Mead, infielder, Gladwin

Second Team - Ben Knuth, pitcher, Big Rapids

Second Team - Maddox Woods, infielder, Shepherd

DIVISION THREE

First Team - Dan Wallington, catcher, Benzie Central

First Team - Aiden Spiegl, infielder, Charlevoix

First Team - Max Hammond, pitcher, Reed City

First Team - Xavier Allen, infielder, Reed City

Second Team - Kade Olson, catcher, Central Montcalm

Second Team - Bryce Johnson, pitcher, Charlevoix

Second Team - Corbin Allen, outfielder, Grayling

Second Team - Will Chye, infielder, Mason County Central

DIVISION FOUR

First Team - Josh Wilson, infielder, Beal City

First Team - Jack Fussman, outfielder, Beal City

First Team - Donovan Blust, outfielder, Gaylord St. Mary

First Team - A.J. Jones, pitcher, Hillman

First Team - Connor Wallace, pitcher, Inland Lakes

First Team - Colin Basinski, catcher, Johannesburg-Lewiston

First Team - Joe McDonald, pitcher, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

First Team - Connor Stempky, catcher, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

First Team - Cam Peterson, infielder, Rudyard

Second Team - Jake Gauthier, catcher, Beal City

Second Team - Korbyn Russell, pitcher, East Jordan

Second Team - Benji Allen, infielder, Glen Lake

Second Team - Lars Huffman, pitcher, Mackinaw City

Second Team - Caleb Linna, infielder, Mesick

Second Team - Aiden Halliday, first baseman, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Second Team - Trenton Taratuta, infielder, Rogers City

Second Team - Evan Fairbanks, first baseman, Rogers City

Second Team - Jaymison Fleming, outfielder, Rogers City

Second Team - Aiden Bickel, infielder, Rudyard



