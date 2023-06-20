Rudyard’s Billy Mitchell earns division 4 Coach of the Year Award

RUDYARD- Head coach Billy Mitchell was named division fours coach of the year by the Michigan High School Coaches Association, after state finals wrapped up this weekend. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 14-19 but went on a remarkable five game win streak leading up to the state semifinals, taking down the likes of top-ranked Inland Lakes, No. 7 Painesdale Jeffers and No. 19 Mackinaw City.

On that playoff run the Bulldogs outscored their opponents 49-9, with two games ending in five innings. The Bulldogs went on to lose in the state semifinals to No. 2 Plymouth Christian 8-0.

Mitchell was emotional about receiving the award, “Almost put me in tears right away and the discussion happened, and the vote came out and I got it, and I told the guys you’re going to make me cry and I did.”

Advertisement

He added that the timing of finding out he had won was difficult. “I took a few minutes to enjoy it, but the bus came and picked me up for the state semifinal game, so I had to put it aside for a little bit until the games were over. Then it was really on the way home Saturday on the bus when it really set in that I got the coach of the year award and it’s just amazing I never would’ve dreamed that this would happen.”

Mitchell in his three seasons with Rudyard has a record of 56-39, taking the Bulldogs to state finals weekend both this year and last year. Mitchell and the Bulldogs have high hopes of returning to Lansing next year, for the 3rd year in a row, only losing one senior this year.



