Top 5 Plays: 6/12-18

#5 Jayden Marlatt crushes a two-run home run against Hancock to help her team advance to the semifinals.

#4 Beal City’s Josh Wilson shutting out his opponent in the state semifinal allowing just three hits all game

#3 There was a robbery in East Lansing! Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart’s Alexys Zeien robs a home run from Unionville-Sebewaing in the DIV. 4 semifinals. This play also made Sports Center’s Top 10 plays!

This week, we’re doing away with number two and going with a tie for first….

Because Gaylord softball and Beal City baseball both take home state titles! For Gaylord, it was their first in program history. As for Beal City, it’s their first title in over a decade. Congrats to both programs on such amazing ends to their season!