TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City Pit Spitters Mitch White and Nate Blaine show us “who is most likely to” in a Q&A.

Left-handed pitcher Mitch White and right-handed pitcher Nate Blaine are in their second season with the Pit Spitters. They both played in the COVID-19 rendition of the Northwoods League and come from the same area, but did not meet until last year.

The two have grown closer out on the field and while staying with their host family, Tom Ooley.