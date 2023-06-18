Bischel Leaving CMU Baseball Program to Become Head Coach at Cincinnati

Head Coach Jordan Bischel is leaving CMU to take the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati

MOUNT PLEASANT - Central Michigan University will be searching for a new head baseball coach, after Jordan Bischel was announced on Sunday as the new head coach at the University of Cincinnati.

Bischel spent the past five years in the dugout at Theunissen Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, guiding the Chippewas to the NCAA Tournament three times, while also earning Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year honors twice. The Chippewas won at least one game in each of their three tournament appearances under Bischel’s guidance, and in 2021, they eliminated the University of Michigan in the regional round before falling to host Notre Dame.

He compiled an overall record of 177-80 with the Chippewas, including a 102-32 mark in conference play. He leaves Mt. Pleasant as the fifth-winningest coach in program history.

He will become the 33rd head coach in Cincinnati program history, taking over a team that went 24-33 last season.