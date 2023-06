A catch in Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart’s semifinal matchup was so incredible, it made it on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays on Saturday.

The catch was made during the Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart game Friday against Unionville Sebewaing Academy. Greg Miller of 9&10 News caught the amazing moment on video.

The play was No. 3 on the countdown, at the 2:00 mark. Check out the ESPN highlight below, and watch the full game highlights and read the story here.