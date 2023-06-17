History! Gaylord Blue Devils Claim First-Ever Division Two State Title

EAST LANSING - The top-ranked Gaylord Blue Devils softball team affirmed their ranking on Saturday, defeating Vicksburg 8-3 in the Division Two State Championship Game to claim the program’s first-ever state title.

“It means the world to us. This has been our dream since we were ten years old. And we’ve been playing together for so long and we’re just so happy that we finally completed the mission that we set out for,” said Gaylord Sophomore Aubrey Jones.

Alexis Kozłowski provided the big swing of the game, a two-run home run to straightaway center field in the third inning to open up the scoring. It was the 72nd home run hit by a Blue Devils’ batter this season, setting a new state record. The previous record was 70 home runs in a season.

The Gaylord offense pounded out 10 hits in the game, led by Braleigh Miller’s 4-for-4 effort. Kozlowski and Lexi Shepherd each went 2-for-4 as well, with Shepherd driving in four runs, and Kozlowski collecting three RBI.

“Their habits, how they go about their business. It’s we don’t look at the scoreboard much. The wins and losses handle themselves,” said assistant coach Greg Jones. “It’s about how we go about our business and this group of girls is extremely special in how they go about their business.”

Aubrey Jones pitched a complete game to earn the victory, limiting the Bulldogs to three runs and just three hits for the game, while recording four strikeouts.

The Blue Devils complete their historic season with a 39-2 overall record, having not lost to a team in division two all year. Gaylord only graduates two seniors from the state championship squad, Abby Radulski and Kozlowski.