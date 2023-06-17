Beal City Grinds Out 2-1 Win in Division 4 State Championship Game

EAST LANSING - In the final game of the spring sports season, the Beal City Aggies battled until the final out, earning a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Christian in a thrilling Division Four State Final on Saturday night.

The victory is the Beal City baseball program’s fifth state championship, and the third for head coach Brad Antcliff in his first year back on the bench with the team, after taking six seasons off to coach his daughters on the Beal City softball team.

The game started out as a classic pitcher’s duel between Beal City’s Cayden Smith and Plymouth Christian’s Tyler Scott.

The Eagles broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Scott. Beal City answered in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of an Eagle fielding error at first base to allow Smith to score the game-tying run.

The game stayed tied into the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Aggies again took advantage of a Plymouth Christian error to score. On a comebacker to the mound with two runners on, Scott turned and fired the ball high and wide of third base, and Jake Gauthier was able to race home with what would prove to be the game-winning run.

Smith would retire one batter in the top of the seventh, before reaching the pitch total limit. Blake Walcutt came on and recorded the final two outs to earn the save and set off a wild celebration on the infield, which included a backflip by Smith after catching the final pop out of the game.

“We didn’t have a hit for, what, four innings? And then all of a sudden we had three or four hits in a row. And this is why I came back and coach because of that’s baseball,” an emotional coach Antcliff said after the game. “Because there’s an expectation, and I love that there’s an expectation here. It puts a lot of pressure on us. But the kids persevered through it and they did a great job.”

In his 6.1 innings of work, Smith struck out 11 batters, allowing just one run on three hits without issuing a single walk. Scott pitched six innings, allowing two runs, neither of which were earned, striking out four, walking one, and giving up four hits.

The victory is sweet redemption for a number of the Aggies players, as a number of them were on the team last year the finished runner-up in division four in a 4-3 loss to Riverview Gabriel Richard.

“At the beginning of the year. I’m not going to lie. We had some differences that we were not used to, you know, and we just all came together. We knew Cliff. He had experience. Obviously, he’s won a couple of championships and listen to him and it brought us together,” Smith said after the game.

The Aggies finish their championship season with a 31-8 overall record, and they will lose only two seniors to graduation.