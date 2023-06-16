‘We’ll Be Back Again Next Year’: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Postseason Run Comes to an End in Semifinals

EAST LANSING-- Honorable Mention, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart made their second-straight Division 4 semifinal appearance on Friday morning against No.1 Unionville Sebewaing Academy.

An RBI double from Kallie Smith would get the Irish on the board first 1-0 at the bottom of the first inning.

USA would not find a rebuttal until the 4th on an overthrow to third allowing Jenna Gremel to cross home plate to tie things up.

The final run would be scored in the 5th by the Patriots on another defensive error. For a final score of 2-1.

The Patriots almost sent another runner home, but centerfielder Gabriella Crumm put an end to their scoring with an amazing snag on the wall.

ICYMI: A ROBBERY IN EAST LANSING



Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart's Alexys Zeien robs a home run from Unionville-Sebewaing in the DIV. 4 semifinals ‼️#SCTop10 @SportsCenter @espn @MHSAA @9and10News pic.twitter.com/ll9t02uSgQ — Danielle King (@DanielleRKing_) June 16, 2023

But regardless of Friday’s outcome, head coach Josh Wheaton is proud of the legacy his program has created.

“This legacy started last year with the senior group that left, six of them and continued on with the three seniors we have now, and its going to continue on with all our freshmen and sophomores. We’ll be back again next year,” he said.

USA will be on the hunt for their 4th-straight MHSAA championship on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Mendon. A win for the Patriots would give them their 9th title in school history.







