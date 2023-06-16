Rudyard Baseball Knocked Out in DIV. 4 State Semi Final

EAST LANSING - The Rudyard Bulldogs battled hard, but could not deliver a clutch hit when they needed one as they fell to Plymouth Christian in a DIV. 4 semifinal 8-0 on Friday.

The Bulldogs put up seven hits and had a chance to get on the board in the fifth inning with two runners on when Cam Peterson singled to center. The throw home was in time to get Jaxon Clark out at the plate and preserve a 3-0 Eagle lead.

“We had seven hits, we hit the ball hard, we just hit it at people and that is baseball,” said Rudyard baseball head coach Billy Mitchell. “Sometimes you hit the ball and it falls in for a hit and sometimes you hit the ball and it is at people and today just wasn’t our day.”

Plymouth Christian then struck for four runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game well out of reach.

Aiden Bickel lead the Bulldog’s offense going 2-for-4 on the afternoon and was the starting man on the mound, appearing in 4.1 innings. With the loss Rudyard finishes the season 19-20 overall.

Rudyard has high hopes for a return to East Lansing because they are only graduating one senior off of this year’s squad, first baseman Jesse Zeeryp.

Plymouth Christian will face Beal City in the DIV. 4 state final Saturday, June 17 at 5 p.m. in East Lansing.

