Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Falls in First State Semifinal Appearance Since 1981

EAST LANSING-- Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Cinderella story of a season came to an end Friday afternoon when they took on the No. 2 team in Division 4, the Mendon Hornets. The Cardinals were looking to make it to their first MHSAA Final in school history but fell 4-2.

The Cardinals got themselves on the board first with Reagan Sides’ RBI to send Jayden Marlatt home in the first.

The Hornets would respond in the 5th, when the infield makes an error on Abby Butler’s bunt. The error allowed two Hornets to make it home to take the lead 2-1.

By the 6th, the Hornets would find themselves up 4-1. Sides would have another solid swing on the day sending the ball out of the park to put her team within two. But unfortunately for the Cardinals, that would be the end of their offense, advancing Mendon to their second-ever title game.

The Cardinals season was filled with bright spots, including a third straight league title in the Ski Valley Conference as well as wins over No.5 Hillman.

“They’ve worked really hard in the off season and coming into this season, we’ve kind of seem to be the underdog and I think they have proved that we can play softball this year,” Cardinals head coach Kimberly Marlatt said.

The Cardinals finished the season 30-4-1, an impressive season, highlighted by seniors Gloria House and Jocelyn Tobias. Johannesburg has some firepower returning with juniors, pitcher Reagan Marlatt, who was 18-1 this season, catcher Reagan Sides Jr. and Cassie Tillman. They also return sophomore pitcher Chloe Ferguson, who was 11-1 this season.

