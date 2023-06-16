Beal City Baseball Punches Ticket to Program’s 7th MHSAA Final

EAST LANSING-- No.4 Beal City took on an unranked Hackett Catholic Prep in a Division 4 semifinal on Friday.

With Josh Wilson on the mound, the Aggies were able to shut out their opponent.

Jack Fussman opened scoring on the afternoon with an RBI double to go up 1-0 in the 1st.

The Aggies went on to score three more in the 6th with Cayden Smith batting in one of his four RBIs. Beal City’s other RBIs were thanks to Josh Wilson and Jake Gauthier.

Wilson was credited with the win, allowing just three hits and zero runs over all seven innings while striking out five and walking one.

The Beal City squad didn’t make a single defensive error against their unranked opponent.

They will face the winner of Rudyard/Plymouth Christian on Saturday at 5 p.m. in their second-straight finals appearance in pursuit of their first championship since 2010.



