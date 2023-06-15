Gaylord Softball Advances to First-Ever State Final in Semifinal Triumph

EAST LANSING - The top-ranked Gaylord softball team used a pair of solo home runs, along with solid pitching and defense to outlast Dearborn Divine Child in a Division Two State Semifinal on Thursday afternoon, advancing to the program’s first-ever state championship game on Saturday.

On Thursday, in a rematch of a game from late May that the Blue Devils won 7-4, it was the Falcons that got on the board first, on an RBI single from Allison Surella with two outs to make it 1-0 through two innings of play.

Gaylord got on the board in the bottom of the third when Abby Radulski launched a solo home run to left field to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, on the first pitch of the frame, Gaylord’s Alexis Kozlowski mashed another solo home run, this one deep to center field to give the Blue Devils the 2-1 lead.

Dearborn would threaten to tie the game up in the sixth, getting two runners into scoring position with two out, but Gaylord brought on Aubrey Jones to pitch, and she got a strikeout to end the threat and preserve the Blue Devil lead.

Jones finished out the game by getting a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh to seal the victory and send Gaylord to their first-ever softball state finals appearance.

The Blue Devils (33-2) will face sixth-ranked Vicksburg in the Division Two State Championship Game on Saturday.

“Vicksburg is very similar to us. They they’re very good hitting team, all around great team. And I kind of had a feeling that we were going to face them going into the tournament, actually, they’re one of my four teams that I thought that we would face,” Vaden said.

The Division 2 title game is set for 10 a.m. in Secchia Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University.