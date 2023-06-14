Mt. Pleasant Flat Track Motorcycle Race Put On By Former X Games Racer

MOUNT PLEASANT - After breaking his back during the 2018 summer X Games, Brad “The Bullet” Baker is finding ways to stick around the sport he loves. One of those ways: putting on Baker’s Bash here in Mount Pleasant.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does,” said Baker. “But, I was able to accept it and just want to be able to give back to the sport.”

The Pro-Am event will be held at the Isabella County Fairgrounds on July 15 and July 16. The races will begin on day one, starting with the expert flat track motorcycle racing at 3 p.m.

“You’ll see some of the best motorcycle racers in the world actually show up,” said Baker. “These guys are almost full throttle all the way around and they’re drifting sideways and throwing big rooster tails.”

