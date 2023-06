ALMA - Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart topped Lake Leelanau St. Mary 10-0 with a stellar 6-inning 12 strikeout performance from freshman starting pitcher Mairin Wheaton.

Wheaton (2-for-3) along with Ellery Garver (4-for-4), Kate Liscomb (2-for-3, HR) and Jenna Morrison (2-for-3) scored a combined seven runs to lead the Irish to victory.

Sacred Heart will take to East Lansing in a DIV. 4 semifinal matchup against Unionville-Sebewang on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.