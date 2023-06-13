Johannesburg-Lewiston Punches Ticket to State Finals

SAULT STE. MARIE-- Johannesburg-Lewiston beat Hancock 7-1 on Tuesday in a division 4 quarterfinal matchup.

“The journey’s been good. Super proud of my team. The last few years, our goal was to get to this moment, we’ve mt some great teams in years past, and to get through this hurdle is something special,” assistant coach Ryan Marlatt said after the game.

The team’s last regional and semifinal appearance dates all the way back to 1981.

“We struggled a little bit hitting-wise; we left a lot of base runners stranded today, executing our bunts when we needed, but either way, I’ll take it, it’s a win,” Marlatt laughed.

The Cardinals will face the No. 2 Mendon Hornets on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Michigan State.



